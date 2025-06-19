Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 20 – June 22

HARRISON, NJ – JUNE 13: Noel Valladares #18 of Honduras makes a save against Jamaica during the Concaf Gold Cup at Red Bull Arena on June 13, 2011 in Harrison, New Jersey.

Las Vegas turns up the temperature this weekend as a music and sports juggernaut rolls into town. Catch high-energy performances from Kehlani and Lil Wayne in the top nightclubs or a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium. Don't forget Joan Jett in concert. Entertainment is everywhere, especially as New Kids on the Block kick off their residency. Let's take a closer look at what's happening in Las Vegas this weekend to help you find the perfect outing for you and your family.

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

What: Biennial international men's soccer championship

Biennial international men's soccer championship When: Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup runs from June 14 to July 6, featuring 16 teams — including guest nation Saudi Arabia — competing across 14 stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. On June 22, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host an exciting doubleheader: defending champions Mexico face Costa Rica, while Saudi Arabia takes on Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament opens at SoFi Stadium and concludes with the final at NRG Stadium in Houston, showcasing top regional talent ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Lil Wayne: 4-Year Anniversary Weekend

What: Lil Wayne concert

Lil Wayne concert When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. W here: Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: $36.05 to $87.04

Famous for his high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, Lil Wayne brings his energy to one of the hottest nightlife venues in the city. Guests can expect a night to remember in true Vegas fashion, surrounded by spectacular sound, cutting-edge visuals, and a lively crowd. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a superstar up close in a VIP environment.

Kehlani

What: Live music with Kehlani

Live music with Kehlani When: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. Where: LIV Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

LIV Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: $35.93 to $101.80

Experience an unforgettable night as Kehlani lights up LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas. Fusing R&B, pop, and soul, her dynamic performance and smooth vocals promise a standout summer moment. Known for her emotional depth and magnetic stage presence, Kehlani will connect with fans in an intimate, high-energy setting. LIV's cutting-edge sound and immersive visuals make it the perfect venue for a night of music, movement, and unforgettable vibes.

Other Events

Las Vegas turns up the volume with a weekend packed with nostalgic hits and rock energy. From pop icons and punk throwbacks to legendary rock 'n' roll, fans can relive their favorite eras live on stage: