Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 20 – June 22
Las Vegas turns up the temperature this weekend as a music and sports juggernaut rolls into town. Catch high-energy performances from Kehlani and Lil Wayne in the top nightclubs or a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup doubleheader at Allegiant Stadium. Don't forget Joan Jett in concert. Entertainment is everywhere, especially as New Kids on the Block kick off their residency. Let's take a closer look at what's happening in Las Vegas this weekend to help you find the perfect outing for you and your family.
2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
- What: Biennial international men's soccer championship
- When: Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4 p.m.
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup runs from June 14 to July 6, featuring 16 teams — including guest nation Saudi Arabia — competing across 14 stadiums in the U.S. and Canada. On June 22, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host an exciting doubleheader: defending champions Mexico face Costa Rica, while Saudi Arabia takes on Trinidad and Tobago. The tournament opens at SoFi Stadium and concludes with the final at NRG Stadium in Houston, showcasing top regional talent ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Lil Wayne: 4-Year Anniversary Weekend
- What: Lil Wayne concert
- When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: $36.05 to $87.04
Famous for his high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, Lil Wayne brings his energy to one of the hottest nightlife venues in the city. Guests can expect a night to remember in true Vegas fashion, surrounded by spectacular sound, cutting-edge visuals, and a lively crowd. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a superstar up close in a VIP environment.
Kehlani
- What: Live music with Kehlani
- When: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.
- Where: LIV Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: $35.93 to $101.80
Experience an unforgettable night as Kehlani lights up LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, Las Vegas. Fusing R&B, pop, and soul, her dynamic performance and smooth vocals promise a standout summer moment. Known for her emotional depth and magnetic stage presence, Kehlani will connect with fans in an intimate, high-energy setting. LIV's cutting-edge sound and immersive visuals make it the perfect venue for a night of music, movement, and unforgettable vibes.
Other Events
Las Vegas turns up the volume with a weekend packed with nostalgic hits and rock energy. From pop icons and punk throwbacks to legendary rock 'n' roll, fans can relive their favorite eras live on stage:
- New Kids on The Block: The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency: Kicks off Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21, 2025 — additional dates available through 2026 — at 8 p.m. at Park MGM Las Vegas, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- When We Were Warped: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 9 p.m. — doors open at 8 — at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas
- Joan Jett & the Blackhearts: Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. — doors open at 7:30 — at House of Blues Las Vegas, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas