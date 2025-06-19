This Day in Rock History: June 19

CHICAGO – AUGUST 05: Singer Amy Winehouse performs onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on August 5, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

From the Uxbridge Blues Festival to the audience booing Amy Winehouse, June 19 has seen its moments in rock history. While mostly past performances, a few other notable events happened on this day. Let's explore rock history on June 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 19 has seen many top hits and historic milestones for rock artists:

1971: The Carpenters celebrated the fourth consecutive week of “Rainy Days and Mondays” hitting the No. 1 spot on the Adult chart. This was the second song by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols to become another hit for the band.

The Carpenters celebrated the fourth consecutive week of “Rainy Days and Mondays” hitting the No. 1 spot on the Adult chart. This was the second song by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols to become another hit for the band. 1972: The Carpenters released “Goodbye To Love,” which became also hit the Billboard Hot Top 100 chart.

The Carpenters released “Goodbye To Love,” which became also hit the Billboard Hot Top 100 chart. 1982: Asia took over the No. 1 spot with their self-titled album. This takeover moved Paul McCartney's album, Tug of War, down the list.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Many performances — both good and bad — occurred on June 19:

1969: The Doors appeared at the P.N.E. Garden Auditorium in Canada. This followed a performance the previous weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The Doors appeared at the P.N.E. Garden Auditorium in Canada. This followed a performance the previous weekend at the Minneapolis Convention Center. 1973: Pink Floyd performed at the Civic Center Arena in Pennsylvania. The set list included songs such as “Obscured By Clouds,” “Echoes,” and “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Pink Floyd performed at the Civic Center Arena in Pennsylvania. The set list included songs such as “Obscured By Clouds,” “Echoes,” and “The Dark Side of the Moon.” 1978: The Rolling Stones played at the Palladium in New York City. This performance was a part of their summer tour through North America.

The Rolling Stones played at the Palladium in New York City. This performance was a part of their summer tour through North America. 2011: Amy Winehouse was booed by her fans in Serbia after she appeared too drunk to perform. From throwing her mic on the stage to mumbling her way through her lyrics, this performance highlighted her struggle with alcohol addiction.

Industry Changes and Challenges

As with any industry, various events on June 19 have shaped the rock music scene:

1970: Brian Welch was born. Known by his stage name, Head, he became a founding member of the nu-metal band Korn, a pioneer in the genre.

Brian Welch was born. Known by his stage name, Head, he became a founding member of the nu-metal band Korn, a pioneer in the genre. 2006: Duane Roland died of natural causes at the age of 53. Guitarist for the rock band Molly Hatchet, Duane was known for helping to create Molly Hatchet's signature sound .

Duane Roland died of natural causes at the age of 53. Guitarist for the rock band Molly Hatchet, Duane was known for helping to create Molly Hatchet's signature sound 2012: Rickey Goodrich, the former chief financial officer for Pearl Jam, was charged with 33 counts of theft. He was accused of stealing at least $380,000 from the band's management company to fund his lavish lifestyle.