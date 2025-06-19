‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Kicks Off The Bigger & Weirder Tour with Broadway-Like Flair in Vegas

Weird Al Yankovic launched his 2025 "The Bigger & Weirder Tour" with a high-energy opening night at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on June 13. The show marked the start of a 65-date North American tour, which runs through Sept. 20, concluding in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Vegas launch featured a 24-song setlist that mixed fan favorite parodies with deep cuts that had not been played live in a long time. The crowd reacted particularly well to songs like "Tacky," "Smells Like Nirvana," and "Amish Paradise," but longtime fans got to see live debuts of "Mission Statement," "Polkamania!," and "Everything You Know Is Wrong."For the first time since 2003, Yankovic performed the full version of "eBay," and the concert also featured premieres of the "Captain Underpants Theme," "Now You Know," and the "Milo Murphy's Law Theme Song."

Yankovic, known for constantly reinventing his live shows, described this production as a blend of Broadway and rock concerts. "This is kind of a 'best of both worlds' tour," Yankovic explained in a previous statement. "We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players onstage, everything is going to sound twice as good!"

The night ended with a unique encore featuring "We All Have Cell Phones," a theatrical rendition of "The Saga Begins," and a special version of "Yoda."