Wizard of Oz Coming to Las Vegas Sphere with Mind-Blowing Immersive Experience

Sphere Entertainment announced that The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will be on Aug. 28, where audiences can enjoy a fully immersive experience at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Alongside Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and immersive media company Magnopus, the production will present a recreation of the iconic 1939 film through multi-sensorial storytelling and a dynamic and high-tech production.

The 75-minute experience features remastered musical numbers performed by an 80-piece orchestra and is projected on the Sphere's 160,000-square-foot screen — among the largest in the world. Supported by 167,000 speakers, the show will immerse guests in the story through vivid visuals, surround sound, and interactive environmental elements, including wind, haptic feedback, and custom scents such as the scent of poppies.

“We thought it was appropriate to start with a stunt that really matches the size and scale of Sphere,” Sphere president and COO Jennifer Koester tells The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. A striking promotional installation — featuring the Wicked Witch of the East's 50-foot legs and 22-foot-tall ruby slippers — has already appeared outside the venue, drawing widespread attention.

Koester adds, “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will be this immersive experience. It's not a passive viewing experience. You're not going to watch a movie; you are going to live a movie. You're going to feel it, to see it, to touch it, to smell it.”

Over a year in development, the project incorporates AI enhancements while preserving the original film's integrity. Performances will run daily, with both matinee and evening options, though the show will not be available on select blackout dates. Tickets start at $104 and can be purchased through TheSphere.com and other authorized platforms.