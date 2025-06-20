‘Dune 3’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Gets a Surprising Casting Update

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Edith Bowman hosts a Q + A with Denis Villeneuve, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Greig Fraser, Paul Lambert and Donald Mowat at an awards screening of “DUNE” with talent and film makers at Picturehouse Central on November 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros )

Hold on to your stillsuits (Duners? Dunies? Dunatics?), Arrakis is heating up again, and it’s not just because of the desert sun. While fans (aka us) are still recovering from the cinematic sandstorm that was Dune: Part Two, Hollywood just dropped a casting bombshell for Dune 3 that no one saw coming.

And no, it’s not another space messiah or an intergalactic brooding heartthrob. We already got Timothée Chalamet for that, thanks. (Plus, a generous side sprinkle of Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa).

What are the Plots of Dune and Dune 2?

Before we delve into the third film, you might need a refresher first about parts 1 and 2. Dune and Dune: Part Two brings Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi saga to life. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the first film introduces us to Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young nobleman thrust into a deadly power struggle over the desert planet Arrakis, the galaxy’s only source of a valuable spice.

Dune: Part Two kicks things up several notches, diving deeper into Paul’s transformation from reluctant heir to potential messiah, as he aligns with the Fremen and faces off against House Harkonnen, with a dash of love story between Paul and Chani (Zendaya).

Dune 3 Casts Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Kids

As reported by Screen Rant, the roles of Paul and Chani’s kids were already cast, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (yes, Jason Momoa’s son) will play Leto II, and Ida Brooke will play Ghanima. However, it comes as a surprise to fans that the actors for the roles are young adults. It is a surprise since the third movie is supposed to be based on Herbert’s second book, Dune Messiah. In the book, the kids were still babies.

Speculations about the casting had fans thinking Villeneuve will also adapt the third novel, Children of Dune. Screen Rant also provides several other theories, including that Dune 3 will feature a time jump and show Paul and Chani’s children in the future. One fan provided another theory. @schokoplasma wrote, “I offer a third theory: Denis is filming 'Messiah' and 'Children' at the same time and release both a year apart.”