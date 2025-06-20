Empire Strips Back Putting Burlesque Twist On Star Wars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: An exterior view shows a marquee at the Rio Hotel & Casino on December 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced on Thursday that it completed the USD 516.3 million sale of the resort to an affiliate of Dreamscape Companies, which is owned and controlled by real estate developer Eric Birnbaum. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Have you ever watched a Star Wars film and thought to yourself, "I wish this movie was sexier"? Well, my droid-obsessed little friend, you're in luck. There is a show happening right now in Las Vegas that is putting a sexy twist on an old time classic.

It's called Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody. And like the title implies, it tells the story of the Star Wars franchise through a comedic lens. While delivering all the sex appeal one would expect from a burlesque performance. It might just be the show Star Wars fans didn't know they needed.

Details About Empire Strips Back

The show includes favorite characters from the movie. Including Chewbacca, Han Solo, Boba Fett and Storm Troopers. But they're not how you remember them on the big screen. Unless George Lucas deleted the scenes where the Storm Troopers were wearing tiny black underwear and dancing seductively.

Empire Strips Back is a perfect balance of seduction and science fiction. And also has a few surprises thrown in. Like Lando Calrissian and Admiral Ackbar performing Rapper's Delight while Darth Vader dances on a box.

The show has several installments around the world. Including one in Sydney, Australia. On their YouTube page, a member of the Sydney show crew says it's "a children's show for adults". And described it as a place for escapism for those who love Star Wars.

The show is open now at the Rio Hotel & Casino. Performances are scheduled to run through the end of October 2025. Tickets start at $39 and are available at TheEmpireStripsBack.com. Shows start at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There is also a late show at 9:30 p.m. on both Fridays and Saturdays. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Children under 18 are not permitted. Parking is free at the Rio.