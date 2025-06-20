Motley Crue Collabs with Dolly Parton on New Version of ‘Home Sweet Home’

In a statement on the new recording, Motley Crue said, in part, "For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us ... That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special."



Parton added, "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Motley Crue's 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home'. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."



The "Dolly Crue" version of "Home Sweet Home" can be heard above and is available for streaming and download here.



As for From The Beginning, the collection is due out on September 12 and is available for pre-order here. A complete track listing is below.