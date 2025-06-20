Muse Releases ‘Unravelling,’ Their First New Music Four Years

ContestsEvents
Muse is back with their first piece of new music since 2022. Out now is the band’s latest single, “Unravelling.” This marks their first new release since their ninth studio…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Muse band press photo
Muse is back with their first piece of new music since 2022.

Out now is the band's latest single, "Unravelling." This marks their first new release since their ninth studio album, Will of the People. Muse premiered this song live during their current batch of European performance dates. It was first performed during a June 12 show at Kulttuuritalo in Helsinki, Finland, at what Rolling Stone called "a tour warmup gig." Two days later, Muse performed "Unravelling" during their set at the Finnish festival Rockfest before 50,000 people.

Per the song's description on YouTube, "‘Unravelling’ puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience. Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality."

To put it simplistically: "Unravelling" is both melodic and heavy AF.

Currently, it's unknown what kind of new music release schedule Muse has in store for their fans. They're spending this summer performing at several high-profile European festivals, including Hellfest and Pinkpop. A full list of their upcoming performances can be found at Muse.mu/Tour.

Meanwhile, "Unravelling" can be heard above and is available for streaming and download here.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
