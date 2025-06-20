Muse Releases ‘Unravelling,’ Their First New Music Four Years

Muse is back with their first piece of new music since 2022.



Out now is the band's latest single, "Unravelling." This marks their first new release since their ninth studio album, Will of the People. Muse premiered this song live during their current batch of European performance dates. It was first performed during a June 12 show at Kulttuuritalo in Helsinki, Finland, at what Rolling Stone called "a tour warmup gig." Two days later, Muse performed "Unravelling" during their set at the Finnish festival Rockfest before 50,000 people.



Per the song's description on YouTube, "‘Unravelling’ puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience. Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality."



To put it simplistically: "Unravelling" is both melodic and heavy AF.