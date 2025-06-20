ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Netflix to Launch Massive Entertainment Hub in Las Vegas

Netflix announced the launch of immersive, permanent “Netflix House” venues — spanning over 100,000 square feet each — in Philadelphia (King of Prussia Mall) and Dallas (Galleria Dallas) in late…

Jennifer Eggleston

pov camcorder filming a stage with lights and lots of people, motivational speaker entertaining

Netflix announced the launch of immersive, permanent “Netflix House” venues — spanning over 100,000 square feet each — in Philadelphia (King of Prussia Mall) and Dallas (Galleria Dallas) in late 2025, with a third location planned for the Las Vegas Strip in 2027.

Each venue will blend entertainment, retail, and dining, showcasing merchandise and themed food and drinks inspired by popular Netflix hits, including Wednesday, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and One Piece.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession,” said Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee during the Cannes Lions presentation. “Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can't get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste,” she added.

Each Netflix House will offer immersive adventures — from Squid Game: Survive the Trials in Dallas and Stranger Things: Escape the Dark to Wednesday: Eve of the OutcastsOne Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit, VR games, mini-golf, a game room, and a Tudum theater for screenings and fan events. Netflix Bites restaurants will feature story-driven food and cocktails.

The sites represent a strategic leap toward experiential entertainment and promote active involvement and social interaction among fans. Netflix is currently recruiting for both the Philadelphia and Dallas venues, allowing fans to work side by side with their favorite characters from hit shows. Local artists will create one-of-a-kind sculptures and murals for the Philadelphia and Dallas venues, adding local flavor.

Fans can now sign up at netflixhouse.com for early access to tickets and experiences. Launching the "Netflix House" in phases is to build excitement, learn what we learn from this process, and refresh vacant retail space. It complements and extends Netflix's larger strategy world — to diversify Netflix's revenue model in a way that allows it to compete with amusement parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios, and the fan experience.

entertainmentNetflixTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 13: Noel Valladares #18 of Honduras makes a save against Jamaica during the Concaf Gold Cup at Red Bull Arena on June 13, 2011 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 20 – June 22Jennifer Eggleston
Vegas Vegan Chain Tacotarian Lands Spot on Top 100 Fast-Casual List, Eyes Nationwide Expansion
Local NewsVegas Vegan Chain Tacotarian Lands Spot on Top 100 Fast-Casual List, Eyes Nationwide ExpansionJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Heat Wave Has Mechanics Warning About Tire Safety
Local NewsLas Vegas Heat Wave Has Mechanics Warning About Tire SafetyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect