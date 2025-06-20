New Production Details on Final Black Sabbath Show

Metal and hard rock fans can all agree that "Back to the Beginning" is going to be a massive show. But logistically, how will it work? After all, the lineup features some of the biggest bands in the world, plus the final performance from the original Black Sabbath lineup.



Promoter Andy Copping told Planet Rock that the event will use a revolving stage that will allow one act to perform, while crew members set up for the next act on the bill. He noted about the stage, "It is going to make things run really, really smoothly. We're hoping for a 10 to 12 minute gap in between each act, which I think is fair. Normally, you go to a festival, and it could be anything from half an hour to 45 minutes or more between acts."