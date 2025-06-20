ContestsEvents
Pierce The Veil Concert Brings 20,000 Fans to Packed Dallas Show

Pierce The Veil’s I Can’t Hear You World Tour stopped in Dallas, bringing Sleeping With Sirens and Beach Weather along. The Dos Equis Pavilion burst with nearly 20,000 music fans…

Laura Adkins
Vic Fuentes and Cesar Antonio Perry Soto of Pierce the Veil perform at the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Pierce The Veil's I Can't Hear You World Tour stopped in Dallas, bringing Sleeping With Sirens and Beach Weather along. The Dos Equis Pavilion burst with nearly 20,000 music fans for a sold-out concert. It was part of the I Can't Hear You World Tour

Beach Weather started the night strong. Their hit "Sex, Drugs, Etc." got the crowd moving with its infectious beat and smooth sound. Then, when Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens walked onstage, he said, "Dallas, I hope you brought everything you've got tonight!" to the crowd, according to the Dallas Observer.

Quinn switched between soft notes and fierce screams with skill. The crowd fell silent during their stripped-down version of "Iris" by the Goo Goo Dolls, and then they joined in perfect harmony.

San Diego's own Pierce The Veil closed the show with style. Bright lights blazed above as they tore into "Bulls in the Bronx." The band mixed fast-paced anthems with quiet moments, like their touching acoustic version of "Today I Saw the Whole World."

The venue lit up in green and purple during "Circles." Staff members passed out light filters for the audience's phone flashlights earlier, turning the space into a sea of color. The night hit its peak when both main acts joined forces. Quinn stepped back on stage for "King for a Day," sending waves of excitement through the packed venue. The music shook the walls until the final note.

Tony Perry spun his guitar with flair, adding flash to each song. Vic Fuentes grabbed a glowing megaphone, his voice cutting through the mix with crystal clarity.

Despite the Texas heat, fans packed every inch of space. Their voices and energy matched the bands' power through each song, creating an unforgettable night of music.

You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website.

