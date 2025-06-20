The Band CAMINO Announces Third Album ‘NeverAlways’ and Global Tour Through 2026

Nashville's The Band CAMINO will release NeverAlways on July 25 through Atlantic Records. It's their third studio album, and their world tour starts on October 10 in Atlanta. "Stupid Questions" and "Hates Me Yet (222)" lead the new 11-track record. "Both songs came from a similar headspace — that spiral you slip into when you care a little too much and think a little too hard," said Jeffrey Jordan, according to Rolling Stone.

Starting on October 10 at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, the band will play massive venues across North America, including Orlando, Austin, and Toronto. The band will also stop at the Hollywood Palladium and the Brooklyn Paramount. Six European shows start in December. They'll finish with five shows in Australia and New Zealand by February 2026. You can find all of their tour stops on their official website.

The new sound marks a shift for the three-piece band. "All at once, the music is the juxtaposition of who we've been, where we're going, and where we're headed," Jordan shared, according to Antimusic. "We wouldn't have made this record five years ago."

The singles, "Infinity" and "Baggy Jeans," came out first. Shawn Mendes collaborator Jonah Shy and Noah Kahan producer Gabe Simon worked on the album. Their past creations include a self-titled album in 2021 and The Dark in 2023. They've played big festivals and TV shows, from Bonnaroo to Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.