PlayStation Concert Tour Brings Video Game Music to U.S. Venues Starting 2026

Sony is launching PlayStation: The Concert, a new touring production that blends iconic video game music with stunning visuals and live orchestral performance. The tour will begin in January 2026, with stops in Dallas, Austin, Sugar Land, and El Paso before reaching Fort Worth. A key performance is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2026, at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, followed by a concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Mar. 4, 2026.

"It's the ultimate celebration of gaming's music, culture, and innovation," Sony says. The concert will include music from nine major PlayStation franchises such as God of War, The Last of Us, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima, in immersive surround sound and assisted by dynamic visual displays. A troupe of 15 virtuosic soloists will also perform music from Bloodborne and Astrobot.

"PlayStation: The Concert showcases a stunning fusion of multilayered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments," concert organizers said in a press release. "At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuoso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair."

The series will focus on pieces by great composers like Bear McCreary, reinforcing the emotional and narrative elements of games we all love. While the series is meant to be entertaining and informative for gamers and for people who love music, it will be delivered across multiple genres.

The broader PlayStation music initiative also includes themed events, such as The Witcher concert on Sept. 5 and a Stardew Valley performance in February 2026.