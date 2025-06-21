This Day in Rock History: June 21

There are many memorable days in rock history, and June 21 is one of them. Mötley Crüe released a new studio album, Disturbed topped the album charts, and U2 and The Corrs performed at the Special Olympics. However, those are not the only events that occurred on June 21.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 21 has hits that have earned Gold and Platinum certifications, demonstrating how influential rock has always been:

1985: Mötley Crüe released their third studio album titled Theatre of Pain. The Recording Industry Association of America certified this album quadruple Platinum in 1995.

1994: KISS continued the trend of breaking trends by releasing their tribute album Kiss My Ass: Classic Kiss Regrooved. This album stayed on the charts for 13 weeks and received RIAA Gold certification.

2008: "It's Not My Time" by 3 Doors Down was still on the Billboard Hot 100 list, moving up to the number 17 spot at this time in 2008. It had spent 16 weeks on the chart by this point and would peak here, making this hit the band's fifth top-20 hit.

2008: Disturbed topped the Billboard 200 with the album Indestructible — their third consecutive album to achieve this. The RIAA certified it double Platinum, and the track "Inside the Fire" was nominated for a 2009 GRAMMY.

Cultural Milestones

Whether fighting for fair treatment or being honored with a star, this date reminds us that rock legends make waves far beyond the stage:

1966: The Rolling Stones filed a lawsuit against 14 hotels in New York that barred them from staying there during a previous tour. This move highlighted the challenges that some bands faced in light of public scrutiny.

1990: Little Richard, who helped establish rock 'n' roll in the 50s, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 21 has lit up the rock industry with memorable music, leaving lasting impressions:

1990: Exodus released their fourth studio album, Impact Is Imminent. Top songs from this album include "Only Death Decides," "The Lunatic Parade," and "Within the Walls of Chaos."

2003: U2 performed in the opening ceremony for the 11th Special Olympics World Summer Games. The Corrs and Riverdance also appeared, adding to this historic event that took place for the first time outside of the U.S.

U2 performed in the opening ceremony for the 11th Special Olympics World Summer Games. The Corrs and Riverdance also appeared, adding to this historic event that took place for the first time outside of the U.S. 2011: Crossfade released their first album after signing with Eleven Seven Music — their third overall. We All Bleed came five years after their previous album, Falling Away.