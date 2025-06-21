Tom Brady Opens Hall of Excellence Museum at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

On June 18, Tom Brady officially opened the Hall of Excellence within The Fontainebleau Las Vegas, an iconic project that combines sports, culture, and history. Along with sportscaster Jim Gray and Fontainebleau Development Chairman Jeffrey Soffer, the Hall of Excellence opens to the public on June 20 and will feature a unique blend of artifacts from iconic athletes through the years.

The immersive space showcases Brady's own collection of championship rings and memorabilia, chronicling his rise from an overlooked draft pick to a seven-time Super Bowl champion. "Early in my career, I wasn't thinking about collections; I was just trying to make the team," writes Brady to Sports Illustrated, followed by a crying/laughing emoji. He knew. Even then.

"… over time, you realize certain moments carry weight," he continues. "I started saving jerseys, helmets, and handwritten notes from teammates. Not because they were valuable, but because they held meaning to me. They were relics!"

Among the museum's curated exhibits are items from notable figures such as Jackie Robinson, Serena Williams, Kobe Bryant, Billie Jean King, and Muhammad Ali, illustrating the powerful intersection of sports and social change. "When you walk through the Hall, you're seeing America evolve — through culture, music, film, even fashion," Brady writes. "These aren't just items on display, they're moments that shaped generations …"

Gray addressed the assembled crowd, saying, "The Hall of Excellence is more than a museum; it is a movement. They're living reminders of what it means to sacrifice, to strive, to overcome. May this Hall remind us of where we've been, challenge us on where we're going, and always call on us to live, to strive, to commit to excellence."

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Hall offers a self-guided audio tour narrated by Morgan Freeman, featuring voices such as Oprah Winfrey and Snoop Dogg. The tickets cost $35 for a 15-minute session, with discounts for seniors and military personnel.