X107.5 Presents RESURRXTION TWO!
Dexter and the Moonrocks | Winona Fighter | Smashing Alice
Live at AREA15 – Thursday, July 24
Two years ago, the suits tried to kill Xtreme Radio.
They failed.
Now we’re back—louder, rowdier, and out of bubble gum.
Welcome to RESURRXTION TWO.
Join X107.5 for a night of face-melting music and beautiful chaos, headlined by the intergalactic grit of Dexter and the Moonrocks, the unapologetic angst of Winona Fighter, and the raw power of Smashing Alice.
This isn’t a concert. It’s a revival.
📍 Location: The Portal at AREA15
🕖 Doors Open: 7:00 PM
🔞 Ages: 18+ to enter | 21+ to drink (with valid ID)
⚠️ Don’t get scammed: Only buy tickets through AREA15.com or trusted sources—third-party/resale tix may be denied.
🎟 TICKETS ON SALE NOW at AREA15.com
X107.5’s RESURRXTION TWO: We’re not just back—we’re bringing the aftershock.