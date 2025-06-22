This Day in Rock History: June 22

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Eddie Vedder, Matt Cameron and Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam perform on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Pearl Jam, Disturbed, John Lennon, and Cyndi Lauper are all notable names in the world of rock, and each has had significant moments that occurred on June 22. From murder trials to momentous concerts, this date has seen its fair share of important moments throughout rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 22 has seen songs climb the charts and earn their place in rock music history:

1990: Phil Collins' song "Do You Remember?" hit its peak at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed on the chart for a total of nine weeks.

Cultural Milestones

The events of June 22 remind us that rock isn't just about the music — it's about the people, their stories, and the marks (good or bad) they left on the world:

1953: Cyndi Lauper was born as Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper. Her pop rock/dance rock hits, such as "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" and "True Colors," helped make this genre popular in the 1980s.

Notable Recordings and Performances

June 22 was filled with moments that rock fans still talk about today:

1973: David Bowie released "Life on Mars?" as a single after it originally debuted on his album Hunky Dory. A music video would later be released featuring Bowie in a pale blue suit and his classic bold makeup.

