Carlota’s Box Lunch: Win Tickets to Aviators, Xtreme Swag, and Port of Subs

Lunchtime just got louder!

Every weekday at noon, Carlota cracks open the mic and serves up something better than your sad desk salad. It’s called Carlota’s Box Lunch, and it’s your shot at scoring a killer afternoon with tickets to the Aviators, a limited-edition X 107.5 trucker hat, and lunch from Port of Subs—because nothing hits harder than baseball, a good sandwich, and your favorite station.

On June 28, 2025, the Las Vegas Aviators take the field at the beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark, and you could be there with a friend, soaking up the sun, a cold drink in hand, and that crisp crack of the bat cutting through the summer air.

But that’s not all. Winners also walk away with a special edition Xtreme Radio trucker hat—the kind of gear that stands out at the ballpark, at a show, or wherever you choose to get loud. And of course, we’re not letting you go hungry. Port of Subs is throwing in lunch, stacked just the way you like it.

How to Win:

Listen to Carlota weekdays at 12PM

Be ready to call in when she opens the Xtreme Radio Hotline

If you’re caller #X (you’ll know when), you win the whole damn thing

No forms, no keywords—just your ears, your phone, and a bit of good timing.

What You’ll Score:

🎟️ Four tickets to the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark – June 28, 2025

🧢 Limited-edition X 107.5 trucker hat

🥪 Lunch from Port of Subs