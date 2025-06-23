ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Carlota’s Box Lunch: Win Tickets to Aviators, Xtreme Swag, and Port of Subs

Lunchtime just got louder! Every weekday at noon, Carlota cracks open the mic and serves up something better than your sad desk salad. It’s called Carlota’s Box Lunch, and it’s…

Taya Williams
Aviators

Lunchtime just got louder!

Every weekday at noon, Carlota cracks open the mic and serves up something better than your sad desk salad. It’s called Carlota’s Box Lunch, and it’s your shot at scoring a killer afternoon with tickets to the Aviators, a limited-edition X 107.5 trucker hat, and lunch from Port of Subs—because nothing hits harder than baseball, a good sandwich, and your favorite station.

On June 28, 2025, the Las Vegas Aviators take the field at the beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark, and you could be there with a friend, soaking up the sun, a cold drink in hand, and that crisp crack of the bat cutting through the summer air.

But that’s not all. Winners also walk away with a special edition Xtreme Radio trucker hat—the kind of gear that stands out at the ballpark, at a show, or wherever you choose to get loud. And of course, we’re not letting you go hungry. Port of Subs is throwing in lunch, stacked just the way you like it.

How to Win:

  • Listen to Carlota weekdays at 12PM
  • Be ready to call in when she opens the Xtreme Radio Hotline
  • If you’re caller #X (you’ll know when), you win the whole damn thing

No forms, no keywords—just your ears, your phone, and a bit of good timing.

What You’ll Score:

  • 🎟️ Four tickets to the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark – June 28, 2025
  • 🧢 Limited-edition X 107.5 trucker hat
  • 🥪 Lunch from Port of Subs

This is lunch done the Xtreme way. Loud, local, and 100% earned.

Las Vegas Aviators
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Falling In Reverse
UncategorizedPick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Falling In ReverseTaya Williams
Steel Panther
UncategorizedWin Tickets to Steel PantherTaya Williams
☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Contests☀️Hello Summer Sweepstakes – Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card!Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect