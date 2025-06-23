Foo Fighters Launches Digital Archive as Band Approaches 30th Year

The Foo Fighters started a Substack page named Field Notes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. They originally released it on July 4, 1995.

Their first post shows images and videos from the record, and a fresh, black Facebook banner reads "Est. 1995." They also posted the "I'll Stick Around" video, marked #FF30, on Facebook. With the video, the band wrote, "Foo Fighters are now on Substack." In 2020, COVID-19 shut down their planned 25th-year shows, making the 30th anniversary even more important.

New posts on social media got fans talking about past band members. Viewers noticed William Goldsmith in the "I'll Stick Around" clip, sparking talk about who might take the drums. The spot has been empty since Josh Freese left in May, and Goldsmith played on the debut album.

However, he may not come back because a conflict remains from 1997. That's when Dave Grohl took over the drum tracks on the band's second album, The Colour and the Shape. This move pushed Goldsmith to quit.

A new tour kicks off across Asia in October. After that, the Foo Fighters will rock Mexico's Corona Capital festival in November. These shows mark their return since Grohl made waves in 2024.