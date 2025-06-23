ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada’s State Flag Has an Interesting Meaning

The American Flag is one of the most important symbols of the United States. It’s a lovely piece of cloth that proudly totes the colors red, white and blue, and…

Anne Erickson

The American Flag is one of the most important symbols of the United States. It's a lovely piece of cloth that proudly totes the colors red, white and blue, and you don't have to go far to see one outside a business or home in pretty much every city and town in the U.S. But, how much do you know about the state one?

The State Flag and Its Meaning

So, what are the origins of the American Flag? What's wild is that it's not totally clear. "The origin of the first American flag is unknown," notes PBS, adding that "some historians believe it was designed by New Jersey Congressman Francis Hopkinson and sewn by Philadelphia seamstress Betsy Ross."

Also, the initial American banner looked different from what it is today. "When the United States Flag was first recognized by Congress in 1777, it did not have the familiar thirteen stripes and fifty stars that it does today," the National Flag Foundation notes. "Although still red, white, and blue, the Flag had thirteen stars and stripes to represent the original thirteen colonies of the United States."

Now, Reader's Digest has highlighted each state's flag and its meaning. "Whether you’re looking to amp up your knowledge of American history or celebrate holidays like Memorial Day, take the time to learn about each of the U.S. state flags," they state in the feature. "Each flag has a story, making it all the more fascinating when studying the history of the state you live in."

So, the Nevada state flag, which can be viewed here, has changed over time. The first flag debuted in 1905 and was "emblazoned with the words Silver Nevada Gold and 36 stars, representing that the Silver State is America’s 36th," according to Reader's Digest, while the current flag "is much more subtle, featuring two sprays of sagebrush (the state flower of Nevada) crossed to form a wreath, with a silver star (Nevada’s state metal) at the center, and the word Nevada positioned underneath the star."

evergreennevada
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 23
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 23
This Day in Sports History: June 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 22
This Day in Sports History: June 21
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 21
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect