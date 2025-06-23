Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Falling In Reverse

Want to see Falling In Reverse light up the Vegas strip with the kind of chaos only Ronnie Radke can bring? We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the God Is A Weapon Tour at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood on September 26, 2025 — but you’ll have to earn it.

Every weekday from 5pm–6pm, Pauly is dropping a daily keyword live on air during his show. Catch it, enter it below, and you could be standing in the pit while pyro flies, bass drops, and Ronnie screams straight into your soul.

This is Falling In Reverse—Las Vegas-born and battle-tested. From “Popular Monster” to “Zombified” and everything in between, they’ve redefined what it means to fuse metal, emo, and straight-up firepower. If you’ve seen them live before, you already know. If you haven’t, this is your shot to feel it for yourself.

Imagine it:

You and your best friend, headbanging under the lights of PH Live. The volume’s cranked, the crowd’s moving like one giant beast, and every lyric is an adrenaline punch to the chest. This isn’t a concert—it’s a war cry. And your name could be on the guest list.

Here’s How to Enter:

Tune in to Pauly, weekdays from 5–6PM on X 107.5

Listen for the daily keyword

Come back here, enter it in the form below, and hit Submit

That’s it. No gimmicks. No fluff. Just a straight shot to the show of the year.

What You’re Playing For:

2 tickets to Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour

Live at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, September 26, 2025

A full night of high-voltage, full-throttle, unapologetic rock

Enter the Keyword To Win Below.

You know what to do.