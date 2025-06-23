This Day in Rock History: June 23

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

June 23 has seen its fair share of events in rock music history. From iconic chart-topping hits and music degree ceremonies to game-changing performances and legal victories, this date hits all the right notes.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On June 23, rock artists claimed their spots on the Billboard charts, proving how ingrained rock music is in the hearts of people throughout the United States:

1990: Madonna's album I'm Breathless peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It spent a total of 25 weeks on the chart.

Madonna's album I'm Breathless peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It spent a total of 25 weeks on the chart. 1992: Red Hot Chili Peppers' alternative rock song "Under the Bridge" moved from No. 4 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 13 weeks on this chart by this point.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' alternative rock song "Under the Bridge" moved from No. 4 to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 13 weeks on this chart by this point. 2004: Bob Dylan received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of St. Andrews. This was the second honorary degree Dylan received, with the first being a degree from Princeton University in 1970.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live shows and legendary lineups have made June 23 unforgettable, with fans still buzzing about rock performances such as:

1966: The Who played at The Refectory at the University of Leeds as part of the University Rag Ball. The band performed alongside names such as The Alan Price Set, The Swinging Blue Jeans, and John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers.

The Who played at The Refectory at the University of Leeds as part of the University Rag Ball. The band performed alongside names such as The Alan Price Set, The Swinging Blue Jeans, and John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers. 1990: Billy Joel concluded a two-day concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. This was the first rock concert ever held at the stadium.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, June 23 brought farewells and court rulings, reminding fans that legal battles and loss are also part of rock music's long road:

2010: Pete Quaife, the original bassist for The Kinks, passed away from kidney failure. The Kinks are known for hits such as "You Really Got Me" and "All Day and All of the Night."

Pete Quaife, the original bassist for The Kinks, passed away from kidney failure. The Kinks are known for hits such as "You Really Got Me" and "All Day and All of the Night." 2010: Gregg Allman, co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, underwent liver transplant surgery, which caused the band to bow out of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival. While this helped Allman go into remission, he was diagnosed with recurring liver cancer just two years later.

Gregg Allman, co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, underwent liver transplant surgery, which caused the band to bow out of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival. While this helped Allman go into remission, he was diagnosed with recurring liver cancer just two years later. 2016: In a long copyright infringement case, courts ruled that Led Zeppelin didn't steal the riff for "Stairway to Heaven." The claim that Led Zeppelin lifted the opening riff from "Taurus" by Spirit was initially dismissed, later reinstated, and ultimately settled for good in 2020.