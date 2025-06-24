Athletics’ $1.75B Las Vegas Stadium Project Kicks Off June 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 23: (L-R) National Baseball Hall of Fame member and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Rollie Fingers, Sam Fingers and principal owner John Fisher of the Athletics attend a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for Major League Baseball’s Athletics on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A’s expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On June 23, the Athletics will finally break ground on their new Las Vegas ballpark. The groundbreaking will represent an essential step in the franchise's relocation from California to Nevada. The move from California to Nevada has had a long road leading to this groundbreaking, starting back in May of 2021 when the Athletics as an organization agreed to move forward with relocation after speaking about their issues at the old Oakland Coliseum for years. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred publicly cited the Coliseum's condition as a significant factor in supporting the move.

After considering several Las Vegas sites, the team reached an agreement in May 2023 with Bally's Corporation to build their new stadium on a nine-acre portion of the Tropicana Las Vegas site. That decision came after other potential locations, including the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and the Rio site, were ultimately set aside. The Tropicana was imploded in October 2024 to make room for the new venue.

The ballpark, estimated to cost $1.75 billion due to escalating construction costs, will require the establishment of a special tax district to help fund the project. In June 2023, Nevada legislators passed Senate Bill 1, which allocated $380 million in public funding and mandated additional community benefit agreements from the Athletics.

The future stadium will seat approximately 33,000 fans and feature a partially retractable roof, as well as what is expected to be the largest Jumbotron in Major League Baseball. Its location on the Las Vegas Strip is expected to drive substantial economic and tourism activity in the region.