Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Next Career Goal

Jennifer Aniston has played just about every role imaginable: America’s favorite FRIEND, a horrible boss, a plastic surgeon’s assistant, and a murder mystery novel enthusiast. But in a recent interview, she revealed the one thing that’s still on her career bucket list.

Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do a Broadway Play

In an interview with People, Aniston revealed she is eyeing the theater world and starring in a play is on her career bucket list: “I definitely want to do a Broadway play. That's on my bucket list. But it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material. But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway.”

Let’s get one thing straight: Aniston doesn’t need to do a play. The woman has an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award, a literal hairstyle named after her, and a bank account that probably has more zeroes than we can count. But that’s what makes this next move so inspiring is it’s not about the fame, or the fortune. It’s about her dedication to her craft.

What’s Next for Her?

Since the Broadway play isn’t happening soon, Aniston’s currently busy serving dual roles as star and producer for her Apple TV+’s The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Karen Pittman. The show is now in its fourth season. She is also set to appear in the film Hail Mary and another project with director Sophie Goodhart.

Aniston is also hoping to do another Horrible Bosses movie: “Jason Bateman and I were talking about that, and Charlie Day has been talking about it a lot too. So that's something that we think would be super fun."