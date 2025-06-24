Overlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More Attention

Disturbed is a blockbuster band that has a ton of great rock radio hits. To this day, Disturbed's songs are regularly played on rock radio, both the classics and newer releases.

Disturbed got their start in Chicago in 1994. Since they're far from a grunge band, it's wild to think that these guys formed the same year that Kurt Cobain sadly passed away, but it's actually been that long that Disturbed has been an entity.

Even though the band formed in 1994, Disturbed didn't release their major-label debut until 2000, The Sickness. That record put Disturbed on the map. Songs such as "Down with the Sickness" and "Stupify" became some of the crowning releases of the nu-metal era. Not that Disturbed is totally nu-metal. They're more metal or hard rock with nu-metal influences, with the nu-metal part mainly being Draiman's shouty passes that come between his soaring singing. So, aside from the hits, let's get into some glorious Disturbed tracks that deserve more recognition.

"The Brave and The Bold"

"The Brave and The Bold" appears on Disturbed's 2015 release Immortalized, and it's really an unsung hero on this set. The song starts with a super catchy and fun riff before launching into Draiman's powerful singing, and here, there's no denying that Dairman's vocals take center stage. Guitarist Dan Donegan also lays down a beautiful solo, showing that guitar solos aren't only reserved for '80s hair bands.

"Forgiven"

"Forgiven" arrived on Disturbed's mammoth 2005 album Ten Thousand Fists, and it's a standout. Ten Thousand Fists marked Disturbed's second consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, so by the time this album arrived, they were already superstars. In an album packed with heavy-hitters, "Forgiven" is actually one of the heaviest songs on this album, and it's simply a well-written and well-delivered track.

"Torn"