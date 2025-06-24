ContestsEvents
Raiders and Golden Knights Set to Square Off in July Charity Softball Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Pavel Dorofeyev #16 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots against Jake Walman #96 of the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced their roster for the highly anticipated 2025 Battle for Vegas charity softball game, set for Friday, July 12, at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Tight end Brock Bowers will lead the Raiders team, joined by standout players including wide receiver Jack Bech, punter AJ Cole, kicker Daniel Carlson, offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr., cornerback Eric Stokes, quarterback Aidan O'Connell, safety Jeremy Chinn, running back Sincere McCormick, and former fan-favorite tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders will be taking on some players from the Vegas Golden Knights, who are led by Jack Eichel. The complete roster of Golden Knights players will be revealed in a matter of days.

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, starting at $35. Fans can expect a family-friendly evening of entertainment while supporting multiple local charities. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Best Buddies, and Assisting Lives in Las Vegas.

The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with a Home Run Derby sponsored by the Athletics, followed by the softball showdown beginning at 8 p.m. Past editions of the Battle for Vegas have drawn large crowds and raised millions for community initiatives.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early and come out to cheer on their favorite local athletes as they compete for bragging rights and a good cause.

