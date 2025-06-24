Stone Temple Pilots Guitarist Dean DeLeo Unveils Solo Album With Pete Shoulder

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 15: Guitarist Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots performs during KOMP’S Totally Politically Correct Holiday Bash at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Guitar master Dean DeLeo stepped away from Stone Temple Pilots to be part of One More Satellite. This new band releases a self-titled album on July 18 through Symphonic Records. DeLeo will join forces with vocalist Pete Shoulder for this fresh venture.

"Can of Worms," the latest track from the upcoming work, hints at the musical range packed into these 10 songs. "It's a song about courting chaos. It's about that itch you keep scratching even when you know it's going to bleed," said Shoulder to Ultimate Classic Rock.

What started as pure instrumentals shifted gears when DeLeo met Shoulder. "What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record," DeLeo told Blabbermouth.

The tracks shine with guest stars. DeLeo's kid Rocco pounds drums on "Drowning Out The Sun," "Willow Mae," and "Spit It Out." STP's Eric Kretz takes the sticks for "Serenade." Brian Tichy, known for his work with Whitesnake and Ozzy, fills out the rest. Adding to the mix, DeLeo's daughter June sings on "Your Call." Sound wizard Ryan Williams shaped the mix from start to finish. Other songs on the album include "Paper Over The Cracks," "Vultures," "Long Way Down," "Drowning Out The Sun," "Serenade," and "Pull Back The Veil."