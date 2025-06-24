The Cranberries Celebrates 30 Years of ‘No Need to Argue’ with Special Anniversary Edition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Noel Hogan, Michael Gerard Hogan, and Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A fresh take on The Cranberries' hit album, No Need to Argue, hits stores on June 27. More versions will follow in August.

"30 years later, No Need to Argue is still definitely my favorite Cranberries album as a whole. ... Something special about it, I think, because the fact that, you know, we had worked so hard and toured so much beforehand. And then when we got into the studio to record it, it was just a really enjoyable experience," said Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler to Life of the Record. He also said he couldn't believe the album debuted so long ago.

The new three-LP set brings fans hidden tracks and live cuts from Woodstock 1994. CHVRCHES producer Iain Cook adds his touch to "Zombie" and "Ode to My Family." Other singles include "I Can't Be With You" and "Ridiculous Thoughts."

When No Need to Argue debuted on October 3, 1994, "Zombie" struck gold worldwide. The track topped charts in five nations and ruled Billboard's Alternative Airplay list. It also achieved platinum status seven times. Its striking video received over 1.6 billion YouTube views.

The release comes in three-LP sets, two-LP sets, two-CD packs, a single CD, a basic LP, and digital versions. The three-LP pack stands out with its MTV Unplugged tracks. Lawler says these stripped-down takes proved the songs' raw power.

The music stays strong in today's media, with tracks playing in The Office, Yellowjackets, and Army of the Dead. Even Family Guy picked up "Ode to My Family" in 2019.