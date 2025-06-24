This Day in Rock History: June 24
June 24 might not be the first date that comes to mind when thinking of rock history, but it's packed with big moments, major releases, and unforgettable performances. With artists such as Kid Rock, Paul McCartney, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers hitting the charts and auctions featuring mementos and memorabilia, this day changed the lives of many.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 24 has marked some significant charting successes:
- 1980: "Coming Up (Live At Glasgow)" by Paul McCartney and Wings was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on this day after holding the No. 2 slot for the past nine weeks.
- 1999: Californication by the Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the Billboard 200 charts this week. This multi-Platinum album included hits such as "Around the World," "Parallel Universe," and "Scar Tissue."
- 2000: Kid Rock's album The History of Rock dropped one position to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 list this week. It remained in the top 10 for six weeks.
Cultural Milestones
From charitable efforts to rock legends being honored, June 24 has seen some standout cultural moments:
- 1999: Eric Clapton auctioned 100 of his guitars, amplifiers, guitar straps, and other items through Christie's Auction House to raise funds for the Crossroads Foundation.
- 2000: The Butterfields Auction saw KISS auctioning off memorabilia from past tours. Some key lot items included a framed display of six costume pieces, multiple other costumes, and even some of the band's instruments.
- 2005: Lou Reed was invited to leave his handprint on Hollywood's RockWalk to recognize his legendary status.
Notable Recordings and Performances
June 24 has hosted some wild shows, rainy festivals, and other surprises:
- 1994: Metallica performed at the Ionia County Fairgrounds. The setlist included the hits "Wherever I May Roam," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," and the short version of "Master of Puppets."
- 2005: Heavy rain didn't stop festival goers from enjoying the Glastonbury Festival in 2005. Acts performing on this day included the White Stripes and Elvis Costello.
- 2016: During a tribute concert honoring Billy Joel at The Paramount in Huntington, Big Shot got the thrill of a lifetime as the artist himself joined the group on stage to perform "Honky Tonk Woman" and "You May Be Right."
June 24 has brought a little bit of everything to the world of rock: chart-topping hits, legendary performances, rare collectibles, and moments fans never saw coming. From Eric Clapton's charity auction to Billy Joel's surprise onstage appearance, this day proves that rock history doesn't take a day off.