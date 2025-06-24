This Day in Sports History: June 24

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – JUNE 24: Gold medallist Katie Ledecky of Team United States poses for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 800m Freestyle Final on day seven of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships at Duna Arena on June 24, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

June is a favorite month for sports fans. It's all about baseball, basketball, hockey, tennis, and golf, to name a few. This day in sports history brings more moments and stories than can be quickly recounted. Here's a sampling of notable events that took place on June 24 throughout the decades.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Over the last century, June 24 saw these outstanding sports moments:

1899: Marion Jones won the U.S. Women's National Singles Championship against Maud Banks. Jones would later be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Of these June 24 moments, the athletes who most stand out are Jim Northrup, Shaquille O'Neal, and Katie Ledecky.