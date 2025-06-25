Jack White’s “Archbishop Harold Holmes” Climbs to No. 1 on Alternative Radio Charts

The latest track from Jack White shot to the top spot on the Mediabase Alternative Top 40. "Archbishop Harold Holmes" marks his seventh time reaching No. 1 in the U.S. It's also the first time White created two No. 1 singles in a row from the same album. The first single was "That's How I'm Feeling" in 2023.

"Archbishop Harold Holmes" got 2,267 radio plays as of June 23, 336 more spins than the previous week. The track comes from No Name, White's 2024 release. It overtook sombr's track, "back to friends," which fell to No. 2. Myles Smith's "Nice To Meet You" stayed at No. 3 on the chart, while Djo's "Basic Being Basic" kept the No. 4 position. Dexter and the Moonrocks' song, "Ritalin," moved up a spot to No. 5 on the chart.

No Name earned a spot among 2025's GRAMMY nominees for Best Rock Album. White now has 34 solo nominations and 16 Grammy wins. Actor John C. Reilly stars in the song's video. Under Gilbert Trejo's direction, the video caught widespread attention from music critics.

White crafted No Name at Third Man Studio independently in 2023 and 2024. He marked the release with unannounced shows worldwide, then started the No Name Tour alongside a live EP. White visited Europe, the UK, and Japan. In an interview with Tom Lee Music Canada, he talked about his career: "I think it's when you when you take chances but you also provide tools to people it it sparks their imagination."