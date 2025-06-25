Las Vegas Chamber Kicks Off Free Business Training Program with $500,000 Grant

Diverse group of people, including a smiling woman, attending seminar. The seminar audience includes men and women of various ethnicities, all engaged in the seminar. Community seminar with audience.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas has launched LCC LEADers, a new business accelerator and leadership development initiative designed to help small businesses grow by equipping them with the skills and tools needed for long-term success. Supported by a $500,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the program is specifically designed to meet the needs of Nevada's growing Hispanic business community.

“We really believe that small businesses want to grow,” said Maite Salazar, program director. “And sometimes they have personnel that they're looking to nurture and mentor; however, they may not have the time, the capacity, the skills to actually train leaders or nurture leaders within their businesses.”

The LCC LEADers program will provide mentorship and coaching from professionals across the United States and offer free bilingual sessions in both Spanish and English. The initiative aims to help entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes in the early stages of their business. “What we're trying to do is get folks to avoid the pitfalls and mistakes that people make early on when they go into business or go on to the next chapter of their journey,” said Peter Guzman, CEO of the Latin Chamber. “And this program trains (them) to avoid those pitfalls and those danger areas.”

Todd Barnes, COO of RGD Construction, praised the Chamber's efforts: “Without the Latin Chamber and the program, I truly believe we would have never got that. So, personally, it's been amazing, and I know it's helped out a lot of our friends and different people.”

The first cohort begins in July, and a complementary Personal Leadership Development series will launch in September, running for five weeks. Salazar emphasized that the bilingual approach is intentional, reflecting national trends in the growth of Hispanic-owned businesses.