Las Vegas Fire Station Welcomes New Engine with Time-Honored Push-In Ceremony

Fireman in action rushing at fire scene of incident with hand reaching for fire truck door. Two fire engine appliances and smoke billowing through the air.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue celebrated an important milestone by officially pushing in Fire Engine 201 as part of a public push-in ceremony on June 23 at Station 1 located at 500 N. Casino Center Blvd. Engine 201 will help serve fire protection, emergency medical response, and public safety to the immediate surrounding community with a focus on residents of Ward 5.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. and was blessed by chaplains from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on the new apparatus. After it was blessed, firefighters and laymen were allowed to follow tradition and participate in a push-in ceremony where everyone participated in pushing the engine into the apparatus bay, which is a symbol that it is now officially in service.

"The push-in ceremony, a deeply significant tradition in the fire service, has its origins in the 1800s when the limitations of horse-drawn fire apparatus necessitated a unique method of stationing. Firefighters would disconnect the horses and manually push the engine into the bay. This enduring tradition, which we proudly uphold today, is a profound mark of respect and honor for the introduction of new apparatus into service," said a City of Las Vegas spokesperson.

Engine 201 is the latest addition to the department's modern fleet, reflecting Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's ongoing commitment to enhancing emergency response throughout the city. Officials highlighted the engine's advanced features, which are expected to improve the department's efficiency and effectiveness in responding to emergencies.

Mayor Shelley Berkley, Councilwoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong, and Fire Chief Fernando Gray were among the city leaders expected to attend the celebration, underscoring the importance of honoring long-standing fire service traditions while embracing the future of public safety.