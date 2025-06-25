Resorts World Rolls Out Strip’s First Apple Wallet Room Keys

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 20: An exterior view shows the Resorts World Las Vegas logo near the top of a tower as construction continues at the property on June 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Genting Group’s property is scheduled to open on June 24, 2021, on the former site of the Stardust Resort & Casino. The USD 4.3 billion resort is the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip since The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opened in 2010 and will be the most expensive property ever developed in Las Vegas. It will feature three towers with 3,500 guest rooms and suites, a 117,000-square-foot casino and a 5,000-seat theater on its nearly 88-acre site. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As Resorts World Las Vegas has become the first large casino hotel on the Strip to adopt room keys using Apple Wallet, it has made a significant step into hospitality technology. On June 25, 2021, guests will use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a room key to access their rooms, elevators, pools, and fitness centers without downloading another hotel app.

Most guests can now check into Resorts World through a web link sent by email (https://skiptheline.rwlasvegas.com) after making a reservation. That will provide them with an inactivated key savable to an iPhone or Apple Watch (just like an airplane boarding pass), according to Casino.org.

This new feature, created by Dormakaba together with digital experience platform Alliants, illustrates Resorts World's drive to provide minimal friction and maximum security in the guest experience. If guests change rooms, the app automatically updates room numbers in the Apple Wallet app so guests always know what they have access. Additionally, this feature ensures user privacy by encrypting and storing information on guests' phones, preventing Apple from tracking usage or accessing data points.

To use the digital room key, guests must have an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.4 or later or an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with WatchOS 9.2 or later. When the digital key is ready, guests can tap “Check In” in Apple Wallet to make their key active and head straight to their rooms — no front desk check-in needed.