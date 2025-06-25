This Day in Rock History: June 25

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 11: Bryan Adams performs onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards – Show at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

June 25 has been a big day for music history, with noteworthy hits, grief, triumph, and memorable moments. From the death of a musical icon and a groundbreaking legal decision to outstanding events, this date has had a lasting impact on the rock world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart successes and unforgettable moments on June 25 over the years showcase the achievements of legends and rising stars:

1967: The Beatles performed their hit single "All You Need Is Love" on the first global television broadcast, Our World. The 2.5-hour show featured in 25 countries across five continents and had the largest TV audience to date.

Rick Springfield's pop-rock single "Jessie's Girl" peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 14th week on the chart.

"Ebony And Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder continued to dominate the Billboard Hot 100, holding the No. 1 spot for the seventh time in its 12th week on the chart.

"Heaven" by Bryan Adams topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week. The song was part of the A Night in Heaven soundtrack album and released as a single in April 1985.

Motley Crue's album Girls, Girls, Girls peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. This album earned quadruple-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the charts, June 25 saw impactful events and industry changes:

2003: The RIAA announced it would start gathering evidence to fight illegal sharing of copyrighted music. This would be the first case among many to interpret the privacy issues revolving around the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

2009: The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His loss was felt worldwide, as he was considered one of the most culturally significant figures of the 20th century.

2016: Prince's personally owned Yellow Cloud electric guitar was sold during a two-day auction event at Heritage Auctions. Prince performed with this instrument throughout the '80s and '90s, making it a valuable collector's item.

Prince's personally owned Yellow Cloud electric guitar was sold during a two-day auction event at Heritage Auctions. Prince performed with this instrument throughout the '80s and '90s, making it a valuable collector's item. 2016: Other rock memorabilia sold at Heritage Auctions' Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Signature auction included a lock of David Bowie's hair and The Doors' Six-Song Demo Acetate.