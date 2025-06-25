This Day in Sports History: June 25
Sports in June are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, U.S. Open Golf, Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. Over the years,…
Sports in June are all about Major League Baseball, the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, U.S. Open Golf, Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field events. Over the years, sporting legends have given this day plenty of notable moments and stories. Let's take a closer look at these and more.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sport that took place on June 25 include:
- 1892: Mabel Cahill defended her title and won the U.S. National Championship for women's tennis.
- 1909: George Sargent won the U.S. Open Golf Championship with a new tournament scoring record.
- 1912: Ted Ray defeated the defending champion Harry Vardon to win the British Open Golf Championship.
- 1934: Lou Gehrig hit for the cycle, meaning that he hit a single, a double, a triple, and a home run in the same game, as the New York Yankees beat the White Sox 11-2.
- 1935: Joe Louis moved to 20-0 after he knocked out Primo Carnera in the sixth round.
- 1952: Jim Turnesa won the PGA Championship.
- 1957: New Zealand beat Great Britain in the second ever Rugby League World Cup.
- 1968: Bobby Bonds hit a grand slam in his first MLB game.
- 1969: Pancho Gonzales beat Charlie Pasarell at Wimbledon in a match that lasted five hours and 12 minutes and included 112 games.
- 1978: Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup final.
- 1988: Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 1,000th consecutive MLB game.
- 1988: The Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 to win the UEFA European Championship final.
- 1991: Martina Navratilova won her 100th career singles match at Wimbledon.
- 1997: With the first pick in the NBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected Tim Duncan, a power forward out of Wake Forest.
- 1999: The San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks four games to one to win their first NBA championship. Tim Duncan was named the Finals MVP.
- 2000: Juli Inkster won her second consecutive LPGA Championship.
- 2010: Edwin Jackson pitched a no-hitter.
- 2014: The Florida Panthers selected Aaron Ekblad, a defenseman out of the OHL, as their first pick in the NHL draft.
- 2020: Liverpool won their first English Premier League soccer title in 30 years.
- 2021: Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 batters in a row to equal Tom Seaver's MLB record.
- 2023: Yin Ruoning won the Women's PGA Championship with her maiden major title.
Looking back on these events from June 25, the athletes that stand out are Joe Louis, Cal Ripken Jr., and Tim Duncan.
Louis was a dominant world heavyweight boxing champion who overcame racial barriers and inspired national pride during World War II. Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig's record for the most consecutive games played in Major League Baseball, earning him the nickname "Iron Man." Duncan is famous for his impressive 19-year NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, where he led them to five championships and was a dominant force on both offense and defense.