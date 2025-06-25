U2’s The Edge Finally Gets Irish Citizenship After 62 Years in Country

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 08: The Edge of U2 performs at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 08, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

After six decades in Ireland, U2 guitarist David Howell Evans, known worldwide as The Edge, became an Irish citizen on Monday. The ceremony took place in Killarney's Gleneagle Arena.

Afterward, he spoke to reporters, "I'm a little tardy with the paperwork. I've been living in Ireland now since I was one. But the time is right. And I couldn't be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing," according to RTE. He emphasized Ireland's role in international leadership, especially with supporting organizations like the ICC and the UN during global conflicts.

Born to Welsh parents in Essex, England, the 63-year-old musician took his oath wearing an Irish tricolor pin. He stood among thousands of hopeful citizens, and the two-day event welcomed people from many nations. India led with 1,888 people, while Brazil followed with 817. The UK contributed 516 applicants, and the Philippines, Romania, and Poland each added hundreds more to Ireland's growing family.

In 1976, Evans started making music in Dublin with three schoolmates. They called themselves U2. Now, after an eight-year break, they're back in the studio crafting new songs. The band's hiatus was mostly because of drummer Larry Mullen Jr.'s recovery from neck surgery.

Last year saw a big jump in citizenship processing. Officials handled almost 31,000 applications in 2024, up from 20,000 the year before. Wait times dropped from 15 months to just 8. Since 2011, Ireland has welcomed more than 206,400 new citizens. This week's ceremonies add 7,500 more names to that growing list, writing fresh chapters in Ireland's story.