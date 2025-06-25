Westgate Las Vegas Offers $20,000 Per Night Suite With Elvis Ties Despite Full 1994 Renovation

Westgate Las Vegas is reigniting Elvis Presley's legacy with the rebranding of its Imperial Sky Villa as the "Elvis Suite," honoring the King of Rock' n' Roll's storied residency from 1969 to 1976. Once known as the Tuscany Sky Villa, the 13,200-square-foot luxury suite is a tribute to Elvis' time at the property, formerly the International Hotel, where he performed a record-breaking 636 sold-out shows.

"The Imperial Sky Villa represents more than just a spectacular retreat -- it's a genuine connection to the magic that made Elvis Presley a global icon," said Cami Christensen, president and general manager of Westgate. "Guests are truly standing where the footsteps of the King once reigned, immersed in his spirit and legacy."

The original 5,000-square-foot suite hosted countless celebrity guests and landmark moments, including a meeting with Muhammad Ali. Although it was demolished in 1994 to create new high-end villas, the current suite underwent a $60 million renovation and has now been transformed into a curated homage to Elvis. While the architecture is entirely new, the space features vintage photographs, plaques, and interpretive displays that detail Presley's impact in Las Vegas — from his 1969 debut to his "Aloha from Hawaii" press conference.

"Guests are invited to walk in his footsteps, surrounded by a curated visual homage and plaques that tell the story of his unforgettable Las Vegas years — from his first performance at the International Hotel in 1969 to his legendary 'Aloha from Hawaii' press conference," as reported by The Detroit News.

The Elvis Suite, now bookable at WestgateResorts.com, starts at about $20,000 per night, depending on the season. It features four bathrooms, spa-style bathrooms, and formal dining and living rooms, as well as multiple bedrooms, all with spectacular views of Las Vegas. There will be multiple Elvis memorabilia exhibits and live acts at Westgate, including a bronze statue of Elvis.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DElMSMqTgSC/