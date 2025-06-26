Las Vegas Company Becomes First to Put Logo on UNLV Football Field

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 30: The UNLV Rebels celebrate on the field after the team’s 38-14 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack at Allegiant Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Acesso Biologics has made history as the first-ever Sponsor to place its logo on the UNLV Football field at Allegiant Stadium, in a historic event for both the university and the Las Vegas-based plasma therapy company. This historic sponsorship will be revealed in the 2025 UNLV Football season with the Acesso logo displayed on the 25-yard lines and south field goal net, and Acesso will receive the highest visibility when UNLV plays its home games.

The action follows a historic change in NCAA policy that permits athletic departments to display commercial sponsor advertisements on college football fields, resulting from a legal settlement that allows schools to directly compensate student-athletes while expanding potential revenue sources for athletic programs nationwide.

UNLV Athletics' director Erick Harper shared his excitement over the collaboration. "We are thrilled to welcome Acesso Biologics as a partner in our efforts to enhance the experience for our student-athletes and fans alike," Harper said in a statement. "Acesso's dedication to innovation and support of UNLV Athletics mirrors our goals of excellence and community impact."

Aside from advertising, Acesso Biologics is taking its relationship to the next level by committing to a donation to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation for every sack registered by the UNLV football team during the season. The nonprofit organization supplies shoes and other essential necessities to underprivileged children in Southern Nevada, adding another level of connection between the sponsorship and local community outreach.