Three Days Grace’s Most Celebrated Hits

Not many rock bands survive massive lineup changes, but Three Days Grace has managed to maintain a solid following and continue to release new music even with different vocalists. The band currently has two lead vocalists in original singer Adam Gontier and Matt Walst, the former who stepped in with Gontier and the band parted ways for several years. So, it's an interesting dynamic to see a band fronted by two very powerful frontmen, and it makes for a captivating experience.

Three Days Grace broke out with their debut album in 2003, a self-titled release that made them superstars pretty much overnight. The set garnered two major active rock radio hits in "Just Like You" and "I Hate Everything About You" and it also introduced the band's angsty post-grunge sound that they still have today.

Today, Three Days Grace has clocked 18 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, and they're constantly in competition with Shinedown for the most No. 1s. So, yes, Three Days Grace is doing something right. Here are a few of the band's biggest hits.

Big Three Days Grace Hits

"Just Like You"

Three Days Grace were hit-making machines out of the gate, and their second single off their self-title debut really struck a chord with listeners in the mid-2000s. "Just Like You" arrived after the successful "I Hate Everything About You," and both songs topped the charts, making the band's debut album a massive success. "Just Like You" sounds similar to "I Hate Everything About You," but it has slightly nicer words, so it's not as jarring to parents who overheard their teenagers cranking it. Musically, it has the heavy guitars and anthemic sound for which the band is known.

"Animal I Have Become"

Three Days Grace had big expectations after their self-titled debut, and they answered those with 2006's "One-X." The band's first single off the set, "Animal I Have Become," was a huge hit for them, and it's still a "gold" song on active rock playlists. It's a raging anthem with heavy guitars and Gontier's emotive vocals.

"Mayday"