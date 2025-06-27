10-Year-Old Baseball Player Overcomes Cancer After 20 Surgeries, MLB Star Smashes Two Home Runs to Celebrate

Colston Delk is a ten-year-old youth baseball player from Las Vegas who has been declared cancer-free following nearly a year of battling stage four neuroblastoma. Colston's journey began at the age of nine when pain in his legs led to the identification of tumors in his legs, pelvis, and abdomen.

During the course of Colston's treatment, he went through five cycles of chemotherapy, had 20 surgeries, received two transplants of bone marrow, had radiation 13 times, and received immunotherapy treatment four times. His worst experience was from November to March, when his health failed immensely.

Now in recovery, Colston told FOX5, "I'm cancer-free. I was so happy I really didn't know what to say." His mother, Samantha, emphasized the importance of Colston's support system during his hospital stay, sharing that his room was often filled with visitors. "The doctor said when I was in there, there was more people in my room in one day than there was in the whole entire floor in a month," Colston said.

Throughout his battle, Colston received unwavering support from his family — particularly his older sister Addison, who helped care for things at home while he was hospitalized. His father, Chasen, expressed immense pride: "The life lessons that he's learned, even at ten years old, he's going to take that with him the rest of his life, and he's going to be amazing at whatever he wants to do."

Major League Baseball player Logan O'Hoppe, who has been a consistent source of encouragement during Colston's treatment, celebrated the news by hitting two home runs that night after promising to dedicate one to Colston.