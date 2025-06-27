Jack White to Release Comprehensive Lyrics and Writings Collection With Rare Photos and Essays

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: US musician Jack White performs on The Park Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Third Man Records' book division will publish Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writings Volume 1 this fall. U.S. readers can get it on October 21, 2025, while British fans must wait until December 12.

The book will showcase the words that shaped White's musical path, from his own songs to his work with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. He also shares his thoughts on music, art, and the state of things, as well as previously unreleased poems.

"I wish I read more people who talked about Jack White as a writer of lyrics, or as a narrator of a very specific kind of interior," said Hanif Abdurraqib on the Third Man Records' official site, as reported by Consequence.

Ben Blackwell, who started Third Man Records with White, edited the book. It also includes essays from Pulitzer Prize nominee Adrian Matejka, as well as Blackwell's own take on White's work. The book follows The White Stripes Complete Lyrics from 2023.

White just finished his No Name tour in May. His next three gigs will be the Bourbon & Beyond festival on September 13, then Riot Fest a week later, and the CBGB Festival on September 27.