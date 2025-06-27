Lee Canyon Throws Free Mountain Festival With Live Music, Beer Garden June 28

Lee Canyon Ski and Summer Resort is inviting the community to cool off and celebrate at Mountain Fest 2025, a free, family-friendly festival happening Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nestled in the Spring Mountains just outside Las Vegas, the resort promises a full day of outdoor fun, live music, and local food — offering temperatures up to 30 degrees cooler than the Vegas Valley.

Live performances will take center stage on the Rabbit Peak stage, with a lineup that includes Jonny Hazard, High Blue Cactus, and Carlos Guerrero & Friends. Between sets, attendees can enjoy activities like disc golf, mountain biking, and scenic chairlift rides. All advance ticket purchases include a $10 resort credit to use on-site.

Foodies will find plenty to enjoy, with offerings from local food vendors and resort eateries spanning a wide variety of cuisines. For guests 21 and older, the craft beer garden returns with a $40 commemorative pint glass, granting tastings from 16 different breweries.

The event showcases the best of summer in the mountains with live music, great food, outdoor adventure, and a strong sense of community. Open to all ages, Mountain Fest is designed to be inclusive and accessible, offering entertainment and activities for families, groups, and solo adventurers alike. Admission is free, although you may need to purchase access for certain experiences, including lift trips and the beer garden.