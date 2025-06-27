Metallica’s ‘Load’ Climbs Back to No. 1 on UK Rock Chart After 30 Years

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

After three decades, Metallica's Load has reclaimed its crown on the UK Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The surge follows the June 13 pre-order deluxe box set release that's turning heads.

Fans can now pre-order this massive collection. The box set packs 15 CDs, 4 DVDs, and a thick 100-page book. It marks just the second time Load has topped the rock charts since its 1996 debut.

The album's making its mark all over the UK charts. It shot to No. 5 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart while securing the sixth spot on the Official Albums Sales chart and the Official Physical Albums chart.

This metal masterpiece has stuck around. With 79 weeks on UK charts, it spent 33 weeks in the top spots. The new release pushed My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge down, while Buckcherry's Roar Like Thunder sits in second place.

Metal heads are in for a treat with this special edition of Load. The box set spills over with raw demos, track variations, and concert recordings. It also has all the music videos from that time.

Even in the streaming age, Load keeps breaking new ground. For the first time ever, it showed up at No. 45 on the download charts. The main UK album chart sees it at spot 46.

The band's hot streak won't quit. Their latest work, 72 Seasons, owned the vinyl charts last spring. Now, with Load back in action, they've cracked the vinyl top 10 nine times.