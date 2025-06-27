Nevada’s Most Popular Beverage Revealed

Every state has its special foods and beverage picks, and that's truly part of what makes every state so special. The United States is really a unique country, because we do have so many different cultures across the country, and each state has its own story and charm. When it comes to beverages that are popular in every state, it really varies a lot. Now, one study has pinpointed the most iconic beverage in every U.S. state, including this one.

A Celebrated and Iconic Beverage

The crew at Reader's Digest has a feature out describing the most iconic beverage in each state. "With so many worthy ways to quench your thirst, we figured it was time to share the best U.S. state beverages," they note in the piece, adding that this is a collaboration with Reader's Digest and Taste of Home. This is also their sixth installment of "America the Tasty," their attempt to find America's favorite foods and drinks.

For Nevada, it's the famed Picon Punch. "This Basque-American tradition, made popular in boardinghouses for sheepherders, is still poured today with the citrusy aperitif Torani Amer (similar to the cocktail's namesake, the French spirit Amer Picon)," Reader's Digest notes, "plus a nip of grenadine, soda, brandy and a twist of lemon."