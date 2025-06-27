Your Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks And Events In Las Vegas

In a few days, the skyline of Las Vegas will erupt in patriotic sparkles. Enjoying the fireworks in Las Vegas is a must-see experience for tourists and locals.

For those who still need to plan their Fourth of July itinerary, here are some places that are showing fireworks.

Station Casinos Properties

Station Casinos is well known for its fireworks displays. On July 4th, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Durango Casino & Resort, and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino will host fireworks shows. In order to see the fireworks from the property, you will need to purchase tickets. Ticket information for the fireworks shows can be found here.

Station Casinos is lighting up the Las Vegas Valley once again in 2025 with spectacular Fireworks by Grucci shows at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Durango Casino & Resort, and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino. Each property will host a poolside viewing party, giving guests a front-row seat to the celebration. See below for details on the viewing experiences at each location.

Plaza Hotel and Casino

Every Friday, the Plaza Hotel & Casino hosts fireworks shows. This year's 4th of July falls on a Friday, making it the perfect day to enjoy Fremont Street's eclectic energy and casinos. According to the website, admission is free, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9:15 p.m.

Heritage Park's 4th of July Celebration

If you're spending the Fourth of July in Henderson, head over to Heritage Park for an evening of patriotic fun. The family-friendly festivities begin at 6 p.m., leading up to a dazzling fireworks display at 9 p.m. Bring a blanket, grab some snacks, and enjoy the show under the stars!

Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

Get ready for the beautiful Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. This is a great community event that's perfect for the entire family. Although it's not a fireworks show, this is perfect for young children and early birds. The parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade steps off at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, then travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle. After that, it turns west onto Trailwood Drive, ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center

Cowabunga Water Parks

Both Cowabunga Canyon in Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay in Henderson are turning up the heat this Independence Day with their annual Fourth of July celebration: Red, White & Kaboom. These family-friendly events promise a full day of excitement, perfect for cooling off and celebrating under the summer sun.

At both parks, guests can dive into a day of water rides, music, games, and entertainment starting at 1 p.m. The grand finale? A spectacular fireworks show scheduled for 8:50 p.m. that will light up the desert sky.

Tickets for entry are priced at $49.99 per person, with access to all attractions and holiday festivities included.

Cowabunga Canyon

7055 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Cowabunga Bay

900 Galleria Dr, Henderson, NV 89011

M Resort Casino and Spa's 'Red, White & Boots'

Looking for a patriotic party with a view? M Resort Spa Casino is celebrating Independence Day with its annual Red, White & Boots event, featuring a spectacular 15-minute fireworks show choreographed to music. The display is set to launch at 9 p.m. on July 4, lighting up the sky above Henderson.