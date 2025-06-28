This Day in Sports History: June 28

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 25, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Sports fans enjoy a big month in June, with MLB action, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field events. June 28 has witnessed many notable sports moments and legendary achievements. Let's take a closer look at some of these.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Memorable sporting events that occurred on June 28 include:

1892: The Philadelphia Phillies tied their MLB franchise record of 16 consecutive wins.

The Philadelphia Phillies tied their MLB franchise record of 16 consecutive wins. 1897: Blanche Bingley-Hillyard won her fourth ladies' singles Wimbledon title.

Blanche Bingley-Hillyard won her fourth ladies' singles Wimbledon title. 1907: The Washington Senators stole 13 bases in a game against the New York Highlanders, setting an MLB record.

The Washington Senators stole 13 bases in a game against the New York Highlanders, setting an MLB record. 1919: Carl Mays pitched both games of a doubleheader. His team, the Red Sox, defeated the Yankees in the first game but lost the second.

Carl Mays pitched both games of a doubleheader. His team, the Red Sox, defeated the Yankees in the first game but lost the second. 1935: Golfer Alf Perry won the British Open, securing his only major title victory.

Golfer Alf Perry won the British Open, securing his only major title victory. 1939: Joe Louis defended his seventh heavyweight boxing title, defeating Tony Galento with a fourth-round technical knockout.

Joe Louis defended his seventh heavyweight boxing title, defeating Tony Galento with a fourth-round technical knockout. 1953: Betsy Rawls won the U.S. Women's Open golf title.

Betsy Rawls won the U.S. Women's Open golf title. 1958: Swimmer Nancy Ramey recorded a world record 100-meter butterfly time of 1:09:6.

Swimmer Nancy Ramey recorded a world record 100-meter butterfly time of 1:09:6. 1958: Mickey Wright won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament — the first of four Open titles.

Mickey Wright won the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament — the first of four Open titles. 1966: Ernie Terrell defeated Doug Jones by a unanimous decision to retain his WBA heavyweight title.

Ernie Terrell defeated Doug Jones by a unanimous decision to retain his WBA heavyweight title. 1973: The Black Sports Hall of Fame was established. The first athletes inducted included Paul Robeson, Elgin Baylor, Jesse Owens, Jim Brown, Wilma Rudolph, Joe Louis, and Althea Gibson.

The Black Sports Hall of Fame was established. The first athletes inducted included Paul Robeson, Elgin Baylor, Jesse Owens, Jim Brown, Wilma Rudolph, Joe Louis, and Althea Gibson. 1975: The South African rugby team beat France 33-18.

The South African rugby team beat France 33-18. 1992: The U.S. Dream Team defeated Cuba 133-57 in their first exhibition basketball game.

The U.S. Dream Team defeated Cuba 133-57 in their first exhibition basketball game. 1993: At the age of 45, Carlton Fisk was released by the Chicago White Sox. Fisk was the all-time leader for most games played as a catcher and most home runs hit at the position.

At the age of 45, Carlton Fisk was released by the Chicago White Sox. Fisk was the all-time leader for most games played as a catcher and most home runs hit at the position. 1994: With the first pick in the NHL Draft, the Florida Panthers selected Ed Jovanovski, a defender from the Windsor Spitfires.

With the first pick in the NHL Draft, the Florida Panthers selected Ed Jovanovski, a defender from the Windsor Spitfires. 2005: The Milwaukee Bucks used the first pick in the NBA Draft to select Andrew Bogut, a center from the University of Utah.

The Milwaukee Bucks used the first pick in the NBA Draft to select Andrew Bogut, a center from the University of Utah. 2007: Craig Biggio became the 27th player in MLB history to get 3,000 hits.

Craig Biggio became the 27th player in MLB history to get 3,000 hits. 2012: With the first pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Anthony Davis, a center from the University of Kentucky.

With the first pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Anthony Davis, a center from the University of Kentucky. 2015: Jeff Maggert edged defending champion Colin Montgomerie by two strokes to win the U.S. Senior Open men's golf title.

Jeff Maggert edged defending champion Colin Montgomerie by two strokes to win the U.S. Senior Open men's golf title. 2023: New York Yankees' pitcher Domingo German pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics.

Among these June 28 events, the athletes that stand out are Blanche Bingley-Hillyard, Andrew Bogut, and Craig Biggio.