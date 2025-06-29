Your daily shot at exclusive Xtreme Radio gear is here. Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Xtreme Swag is your chance to score a one-of-a-kind prize pack that reps X 107.5 hard: a sharp-as-hell X 107.5 trucker hat and a loud neon yellow Xtreme Radio t-shirt. It’s bold. It’s bright. It’s not for anyone who blends in.

We’re not here to hand out boring merch. This is attitude you can wear. The trucker hat? Classic with a punch of grit. The tee? Blinding neon yellow — the kind of shirt you throw on for a concert, a dive bar run, or just to crank up the volume on your daily grind. Either way, it’s not for the faint of fashion.

Why You Want This:

A trucker hat that’s built to last and made to turn heads

Neon yellow Xtreme Radio tee — bold, loud, and 100% unapologetic

Not sold anywhere. You can’t buy this look — you gotta win it

Show the world you don’t just listen to alternative rock, you live it

You’re already listening — why not walk away with something to show for it?

Enter the Keyword To Win Below.

Just make sure you're locked in with Pauly between 5PM and 6PM every weekday. One keyword, one entry, one shot to walk away looking like you just raided the Xtreme Radio vault.