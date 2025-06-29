This Day in Rock History: June 29

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, and Mick Mars of M?tley Cr?e attend the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD – MOTLEY CRUE – POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Not every day in the rock music world will be eventful and make front-page headlines. Some days, like June 29, are associated with smaller moments that have stayed in the hearts of rock music fans worldwide. From famed cars hitting the auction block to tour commencements, this day has seen its fair share of important rock music moments.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 29 has seen big moves on the charts and the beginning of some unforgettable tours:

1984: Bruce Springsteen kicked off his Born in the U.S.A. Tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota. This tour introduced Nils Lofgren on guitar, who replaced Steven Van Zandt in Springsteen's backing band.

Girls, Girls, Girls moved down to the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Mötley Crüe's album peaked at No. 2 and stayed in the top 10 for 12 weeks. 1992: Pearl Jam's album Ten hit the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It peaked at No. 2 on the chart and later hit Gold status.

Cultural Milestones

From psychedelic paint jobs to pizza commercials, June 29 has delivered some off-stage moments worth remembering:

1985: The Cooper-Hewitt Museum sold John Lennon's Rolls-Royce Phantom V to Sotheby's, where it was auctioned off. This Rolls-Royce was famous thanks to the success of The Beatles, and its psychedelic paint job caused quite a stir among the public.

Ringo Starr's first TV commercial, an ad for Pizza Hut, debuted in the U.S. 2016: Lisa Marie Presley announced her divorce from Michael Lockwood. They were married for over 10 years and officially divorced on June 13.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, the rock music industry has seen its share of trouble and loss on this day:

2000: After being laid to rest for 23 years, vandals desecrated the graves of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines. This resulted in their families relocating their remains.

After being laid to rest for 23 years, vandals desecrated the graves of Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines. This resulted in their families relocating their remains. 2019: Gary Duncan, guitarist and vocalist for Quicksilver Messenger Service, passed away at the age of 72. While the band wasn't known for any particular single, nine of their albums made it to the Billboard 200 chart.