EDINA, MN – JUNE 29: InBee Park of South Korea poses with the trophy after winning the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open at Interlachen Country Club on June 29, 2008 in Edina, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and track and field are just some of the featured sports in June. In past years, June 29 has seen memorable sporting moments and stories from legends of the game. Here, we explore some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Noteworthy events in sport that occurred on June 29 include:

1895: Juliette Atkinson defeated the defending champion, Helen Hellwig, in the women's singles final at the U.S National Championships.

1897: The Chicago Colts set an MLB record for most runs scored in a game, with 36 runs against the Louisville Colonels.

1903: Willie Anderson won the U.S. Open for the second time, making him the first male golfer to achieve the feat.

1910: Dorothea Chambers won her fourth of seven Wimbledon singles titles.

1933: Primo Carnera knocked out the defending champion Jack Sharkey in six rounds and became the third European to win the lineal world heavyweight title.

1934: Golfer Henry Cotton won the British Open.

1935: Opal Hill won the LPGA Western Open — the first of two consecutive major titles.

1947: The New York Yankees beat the Washington Senators and began a 19-game winning streak.

1952: Golfer Louise Suggs won the U.S. Women's Open.

1958: Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 in the final of the FIFA World Cup. Pelé scored twice in the game.

1961: Willie Mays became the fourth player in MLB history to hit at least three home runs twice in one season.

1969: Billy Williams surpassed Stan Musial's National League record for consecutive games played.

1975: JoAnne Carner won the Canadian Women's Open golf tournament.

1977: Willie Stargell hit his 400th career home run.

1980: Roberto De Vicenzo won the inaugural U.S. Senior Open men's golf championship.

1983: Jockey Angel Cordero Jr. won his 5,000th race.

1984: Pete Rose played his 3,309th MLB game.

1990: Dave Stewart and Fernando Valenzuela threw no-hitters in separate MLB games.

1995: George Foreman was stripped of his IBF boxing title because he refused to participate in a rematch against Axel Schulz.

2008: Spain beat Germany 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Euro championship.

2008: Golfer Inbee Park won the U.S. Women's Open, marking the first of her seven major titles.

2024: In cricket, India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Three athletes stand out when looking back on these June 29t events: Pelé, Sparky Anderson, and George Foreman. Pelé is famous for his exceptional soccer skills and achievements, including leading Brazil to three World Cup titles and scoring over 1,200 goals in his career.